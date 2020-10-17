Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

