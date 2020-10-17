Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

