Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,417 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,417 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IHG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.