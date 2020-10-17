Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $9,414,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 486.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

