Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 97.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

