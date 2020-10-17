Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $325.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

