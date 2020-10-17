Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 114,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72.

