Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

