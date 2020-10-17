Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,032 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

