Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,856,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 384,074 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,817,000 after buying an additional 200,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $3,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

