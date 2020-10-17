CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.01 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

