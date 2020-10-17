iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

