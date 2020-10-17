Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

NYSE:URI opened at $192.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.