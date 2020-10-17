Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $165.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

