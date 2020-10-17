Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

