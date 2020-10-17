Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

LKQ opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

