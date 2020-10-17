iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

