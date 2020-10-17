Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $102.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Ecolab Inc.
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 618 Trade Desk Inc
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
1,191 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.
