Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $102.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.