Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 256.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $365.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $214.12 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.67.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

