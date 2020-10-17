Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,758.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 458.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $61.44 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.