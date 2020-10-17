Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.08 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

