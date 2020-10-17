Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.