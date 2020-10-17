Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,273 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454,074 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $15,745,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $13,029,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 163,487 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR opened at $58.49 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

