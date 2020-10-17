Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $364.96 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

