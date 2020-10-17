Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

