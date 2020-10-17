Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,676 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $56,873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of WY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

