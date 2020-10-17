Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,783 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $209.53 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

