Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 541.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $73.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $77.50.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

