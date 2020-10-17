Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,653 shares of company stock worth $18,767,368. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

