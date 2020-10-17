Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Match Group worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Match Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 626,541 shares of company stock worth $64,045,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.89, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

