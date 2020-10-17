Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,180 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crown by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Crown stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $84.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

