Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,701 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU opened at $234.60 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.