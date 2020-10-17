Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,860 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $3,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 80,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,191,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

