Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,488,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 108,475 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 583,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

