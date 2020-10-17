Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,056,810 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 158.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.