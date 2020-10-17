Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Allegion stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.