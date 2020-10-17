Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

