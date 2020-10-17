Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 134.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 151,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

