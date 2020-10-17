Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carter’s by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

