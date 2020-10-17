Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of GME opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

