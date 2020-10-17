Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

