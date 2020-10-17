Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $86.79 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.