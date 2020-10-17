Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Olympic Steel worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 15.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $11.98 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

