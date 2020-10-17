Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Lydall worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lydall by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,755,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LDL opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

