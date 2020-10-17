Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

ASH opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.