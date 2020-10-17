Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $794.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

