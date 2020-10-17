Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of SQM opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 93.40%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

