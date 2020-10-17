Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $191.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

