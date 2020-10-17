Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $444,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

