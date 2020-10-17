Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 445,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $353.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.70.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

